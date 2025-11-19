New Delhi: A number of international human rights organisations have condemned the death sentence awarded to deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

These groups have called for global action to halt what they describe as politically motivated trials in Bangladesh.

The trial against the former Prime Minister, who is currently in exile in India, was conducted in her absence.

A coalition of rights and advocacy groups based in London issued a joint statement expressing “deep concern” over the verdict delivered under the interim government.

The groups have also sent letters to the UN Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the European External Action Service, the US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, the International Bar Association, the Commonwealth Secretariat, and several UN special rapporteurs.

In its statement, the coalition, which includes the European Bangladesh Forum (EU and UK), Earth Civilization Network (Global), Freedom and Justice Alliance (Global), South Asia Democratic Forum (Belgium), and Working Group Bangladesh (Germany), claimed that the tribunal, established to prosecute atrocities committed during the 1971 Liberation War, has “deviated from its core principles.”

It criticised the recent trials held in absentia, stating that such proceedings undermine judicial independence and violate international human rights standards.

The coalition highlighted several concerns, including questions over constitutional legitimacy, erosion of judicial independence, rushed trials, lack of adequate legal representation, the absence of defence witnesses, and what it described as evidence of collusion.