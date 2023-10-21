Humanitarian aid reaches Gaza as Rafah border crossing reopens

New Delhi: After a tense two-week wait, a convoy of aid trucks has successfully crossed into the Rafah Border Crossing, bringing much-needed relief to the stressed and besieged civilians of Gaza.

This development not only offers hope to two million people of Gaza but also represents a significant achievement for global negotiators who have persistently urged Israel to allow the delivery of aid to those in need.

Live images captured the procession of United Nations vehicles, marked with white flags, as they made their way into southern Gaza from Egypt, symbolizing a renewed sense of hope for the region. Red Crescent trucks, laden with humanitarian aid, have also begun their journey into the Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah crossing.

However, humanitarian organizations have repeatedly stressed that this initial delivery is just "a drop in the ocean." Approximately 175 trucks loaded with essential medicines, food, and water are currently stranded on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, as Palestinians in Gaza eagerly await life-saving assistance.

The Rafah crossing, serving as the sole passage for the delivery of aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave, has been the subject of ongoing negotiations with Israel. Presently, Israel has permitted only 20 trucks to enter Gaza, while the United Nations insists that at least 100 trucks are required to provide urgently needed assistance.

In a glimmer of hope, two American hostages, Jadith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie Ranan, were safely released yesterday. Their freedom was secured through the dedicated efforts of Qatari negotiators. These two U.S. citizens had been abducted by Hamas during an attack on Israel nearly two weeks ago, along with approximately 200 other Israeli citizens.

These positive developments come amid a protracted period of conflict characterized by violence, airstrikes, and rocket fire killing thousands of civilians. They not only offer a fresh sense of optimism to the hundreds of thousands of civilians directly impacted by the ongoing strife but also to the international community, which is fervently seeking a ceasefire and a return to peace in the region.

While the Rafah crossing has been opened to permit the entry of aid trucks from Egypt into Gaza, the duration of this opening remains uncertain. Israel's decision to allow 20 aid trucks into Gaza is a promising step, although it has not extended approval for the transport of fuel across the border.

Aid workers are urgently requesting permission to transport fuel to power water pumps, as the water situation in Gaza has reached a critical state, with some areas already facing complete water depletion.

This news marks a turning point in the ongoing conflict, providing a glimmer of hope in what has been a tumultuous and challenging period for the people of Gaza and the international community's efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.