Humanity's success lies in collective strength, not on battlefield: PM Modi at UN's Summit of the Future

United Nations, Sep 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the UN's Summit of the Future that the success of humanity lies in collective strength, not on the battlefield.

Addressing the landmark summit here, Modi said that as the international community discusses the future of the world, the highest priority must be accorded to a "human-centric approach." "Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield," he said, without naming any specific conflict.

Modi underscored that while prioritising sustainable development, human welfare, food and health security must also be ensured.

"By lifting 250 million people out of poverty in India, we have demonstrated that Sustainable Development can be successful," he said, adding that India was ready to share this experience of its success with the entire Global South.

Modi also called for reforms in the global institutions, saying these are essential for global peace and development.