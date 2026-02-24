Humanoid robots stage martial arts show in Beijing

Beijing, Feb 24 (PTI) As many as 49 humanoid robots performed a synchronised martial arts demonstration at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing during the just concluded Chinese New Year celebrations, official media reported on Tuesday.

In a 40-second video released by Chinese humanoid robot company Unitree, the G1 robots performed coordinated martial arts movements, including punches, kicks, and high-difficulty flips, the state-run Global Times reported.

The video was also marked with the label: "real shots, not AI-generated" The video, released on Monday, showed 49 G1 humanoid robots performing a synchronised martial arts demonstration in front of the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing.

The Unitree G1 is a compact humanoid robot designed for AI-powered mobility and manipulation. It stands out for its agility, force-controlled dexterous hands, and the ability to perform tasks like backflips and fine object handling.

China, which has been encouraging heavy investments in AI and the new productive forces, especially e-vehicles, has made demonstrations of robots in marathons and boxing competitions at national and international gatherings to showcase the development of the industry.

The performance at the Temple of Heaven was independently developed to perform identical movements simultaneously by robots, the daily reported.

The robots completed the full set of movements without remote manual control. Instead, the routines were executed through pre-programmed instructions, the report said. PTI KJV SCY SCY