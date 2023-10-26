Hunar online course launched for empowering women

Washington, Oct 26 (PTI) an Indian startup has announced the launch of an online course “Hunar”, aimed at empowering women through skill development globally with special focus on countries such as the US, the UK and India.

Advertisment

Hunar Online Courses caters to a wide spectrum of users, from homemakers and young students to working professionals, with a singular mission to enable financial independence and nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship among women on a global scale, a statement said.

With a diverse community of more than 30 lakh women from different countries, including the US, the UK, and India, the skill-tech platform is resolutely committed to empowering women beyond borders, it said.

"Empowerment commences when we recognise our potential, embrace our uniqueness, and pursue our dreams. Skilling and supporting women as well as making them entrepreneurs is not merely an endeavour, but a step towards a bigger revolution,” Bollywood icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who recently joined Hunar Online Courses as an investor and brand ambassador, said.

Nishtha Yogesh, CEO of Hunar Online Courses, said, "We're on a mission to uplift women through the transformative power of skill education and support them on their journey to financial independence, growth, and recognition.” Women financial independence is a universal concern. In the US, women earned 82 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2019, a significant improvement from the 1980 figure of 62 cents for every dollar, the statement claimed.

In India, women earned just 59 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2019, with only 20 per cent of women participating in the labour force, compared to 75 per cent of men, as reported by the World Bank, it claimed. PTI LKJ ANB ANB