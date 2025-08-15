Hundreds gather for vibrant Independence Day celebrations in London

London, Aug 15 (PTI) Hundreds of people of Indian heritage gathered at the High Commission of India in London on Friday to celebrate the country’s 79th Independence Day, with music, dance and patriotic slogans.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami opened the festivities by unfurling the Tricolour followed by the National Anthem echoing across the India House courtyard in Aldwych.

He then read out excerpts from President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation overnight, as is customary at the annual diaspora gathering.

“Independence Day is an opportunity for, not just Indian citizens, but friends of India including among the diaspora to come and reconnect with India,” Doraiswami told PTI.

“We had people here from all our communities, representing the colourful tapestry that is India – from Kashmir to Kerala, from Punjab to the North East, we had all communities represented here and it’s a great feeling because it’s a chance for everybody to reconnect with the spirit that is India… to salute the flag and carry the flag with pride,” he said.

Reflecting on the India-UK relationship, the envoy noted the important milestone of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) clinched earlier this year which he said means bilateral ties are "poised for even better days ahead across all sectors".

“The Free Trade Agreement is an important opportunity to set a milestone for the future. We have been an independent country for 79 years, a forward-looking civilisation. We don’t dwell too much on our past, we are proud of our past, we take lessons from episodes that are less than happy, but we recognise that the journey has to be forward and we must be looking ahead,” said Doraiswami.

Minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale, on a visit to the UK, also joined in this year’s celebrations.

“Today, I had the opportunity of interacting with overseas Indians based in the UK and making a mark in every walk of life here. I will be happy to take a message back to Prime Minister Modi ji that Indians living in the United Kingdom love the country so deeply and celebrate Independence Day with such patriotic fervour,” said Athawale, speaking to PTI in Hindi.

The visiting minister and the High Commissioner felicitated Ananya Prasad, the first woman of colour in the world to row solo and unsupported across the Atlantic Ocean, and Yogesh Alekari for his achievement of travelling across Europe and Africa on an India-made motorbike. Sukhjinder Kaur and her grandson Ashan Singh, UK-based descendants of legendary freedom fighter Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha, were also among those to be felicitated at the gathering.

“Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha was born in May 1896 and he was sentenced to death and hanged in November 1915. He joined the Ghadar Revolutionary Party at the age of 15, inspired by the party’s legendary founder Sohan Singh Bhakna,” shared Doraiswami in his closing address.

“It is a matter of great pride to know that amongst us there are many such families whose ancestors contributed to India’s freedom in many ways,” he said.

The event concluded with a vibrant cultural programme made up of a violin recital and Kathak and Bharatanatyam performances set to the patriotic tunes of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai'.