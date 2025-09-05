'I am Peacekeeper' movement launched in Dubai to promote dialogue for global harmony

Dubai, Sep 5 (PTI) Amid increasing geopolitical tensions, a new international movement, 'I Am Peacekeeper,' has been launched in Dubai to bring together individuals and institutions that are willing to promote dialogue and understanding for global harmony.

Indian pharma giant Wockhardt's Executive Director and CEO of Wockhardt Foundation, Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, launched the movement on Thursday at an event attended by a host of international leaders, including two Nobel laureates. The development comes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza and raging tensions in the Gulf region, which witnessed a brief war between Iran and Israel in June.

Addressing the event, Khorakiwala said the campaign emphasises that the “currency of human value” can buy inner peace for oneself, which in turn lays the foundation for peace in society. “Through inner peace, world peace is possible,” he said.

"With this movement, we aim to bring together individuals and institutions that are willing to step forward and shoulder that commitment," he said.

The initiative highlights seven human values, including justice, humility, peace and love, as drivers of change, Khorakiwala said.

He added that the movement's philosophy is that world peace begins with inner peace, and by cultivating these values, people can foster harmony within and beyond borders.

“We are trying to make the 'I am Peacekeeper' movement a mass-grassroots movement,” Khorakiwala said, adding that only through such a movement can the opinions of the masses be changed.

Featuring 10 chief guests, including Nobel laureates Mohan Munasinghe and Ouided Bouchamaoui, the event saw the launch of 12 initiatives designed to foster “compassion, equity and unity.” These included engaging two million online advocates and expanding networks of the movement's directors and influencers.

Talking to PTI later, Khorakiwala said the movement has 72 peace country directors and the number is set to increase to 210 by the end of the year.

Describing the UAE as a “world leader” for peace, Munasinghe said, “If we all want to work together in a diverse world, Dubai is a very good role model to follow.” 'I Am Peacekeeper' movement signifies the world's mass grassroots 'Movement of Peace' through the creation of the planet's largest collective of peace advocates, the organisers said.

Since its inception, the movement has drawn nearly two million online supporters worldwide, emerging as a platform for peace advocacy and social change.

The launch of the 'Billionaires for Peace Conclave' -- scheduled for February next year -- was also announced at the event.

Khorakiwala said the conclave will include seven to 10 Nobel Peace laureates and 70 to 110 billionaires, who will spread the message of world peace. It aims to mobilise the thought leaders of the world on the platform of justice, love and peace, as "when they speak, their message resonates with people all over the world." The past initiatives of the foundation include digital campaigns on conflict resolution, educational programmes on human values, and partnerships with humanitarian groups providing relief and psychosocial support in crisis-hit areas.