US sides with Pak in Afghan war; Trump says they are doing terrifically well

New York/Washington (PTI): Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, US President Donald Trump has said he gets along with Pakistan very well and that the country is doing “terrifically well”.

“I would, but I get along with Pakistan very well, very, very well. You have a great Prime Minister, you have a great General there. You have a great leader, two of the people that I really respect a lot, and I think that Pakistan is doing terrifically well,” he said.

Trump was responding to a question on Pakistan waging an “open war” against Afghanistan and whether he would intervene to stop the fighting.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker said in a post on X that she spoke Friday with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch to “express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban. We continue to monitor the situation closely and express support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks."