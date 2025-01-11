‘I have no contemplation of pardoning myself,’ says Biden

Washington, Jan 11 (PTI) Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Friday said that he has no plans to pardon himself asserting that he has done nothing wrong.

At the same time, he might be pardoning several others before he demits the office on January 20, he indicated. “No, I have no contemplation of pardoning myself for anything. I didn’t do anything wrong,” Biden told reporters at the White House here when asked if he had plans to pardon himself or any other member of his family.

The outgoing president has pardoned his son Hunter Biden. He might issue more pardons, he indicated. But it depends on several factors.

“One is that it depends on some of the language and expectations that Trump broadcasts in the last couple of days here as to what he’s going to do,” he said.

“The idea that he (Donald Trump) would punish people for not adhering to what he thinks should be policy as related to his well-being is outrageous, but there is still consideration of some folks but no decision,” Biden said in response to the question. PTI LKJ GSP GSP