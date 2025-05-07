I just hope it ends very quickly: Trump after India hits 9 terrorist camps inside Pakistan

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump addressed the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan on Tuesday expressing hope for a swift resolution after India conducted airstrikes into Pakistani territory.

The remarks came amid heightened global concerns over the potential for a broader military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump stated, "We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval... They've been fighting for a long time... I just hope it ends very quickly."

Trump, flanked by aides, emphasised the longstanding nature of the conflict but stopped short of offering U.S. mediation, a stance that has been interpreted as a signal of restraint.

.@POTUS reacts to India's airstrikes into Pakistan: "We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval... They've been fighting for a long time... I just hope it ends very quickly." pic.twitter.com/HfrKm49tP8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 6, 2025

The airstrikes follow a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 tourists and prompted India to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals.

India claimed the attackers had “cross-border linkages,” a charge Pakistan has denied, with senior Pakistani officials stating that no credible evidence has been provided.