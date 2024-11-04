I see a nation determined to turn page on hatred, division, and chart new way forward: Harris

Washington, Nov 4 (PTI) Winding down her election campaign Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that during her travel across the nation she could see people determined to turn the page on hatred and division, and chart a new way forward.

"Here is what feeds my spirit as I travel across our beautiful nation from state to state and from church to church. I see faith in action in remarkable ways. I see a nation determined to turn the page on hatred and division and chart a new way forward," Harris said in her speech at a church in Detroit, Michigan, a battleground state.

She said that during her campaign, she found that Americans from the so-called red states and the so-called blue states are ready to bend the arc of history toward justice.

"I see an incredible number of our young people, our young leaders. Oh! It would inspire you to see how they are organizing for change. What I love about that generation, they are quite impatient in a most wonderful way. As I travel our nation, I see neighbours helping neighbours who were perfect strangers before. But now neighbours recover and rebuild from disasters," she said, giving her description of the country as she enters the final stretch of her presidential campaign.

She also said there are those who seek to deepen divisions, sow hate, spread fear, and cause chaos but "this moment in our nation has to be about so much more than partisan politics".

"I see voters standing together to defend freedom... It must be about the good work we can do together, about our fundamental values, and about us as Americans and as people of faith," she said.

"Here in Michigan right now, each of us has an opportunity to make a difference, because in this moment we face a real question. What kind of country do we want to live in? What kind of country do we want for our children and our grandchildren? A country of chaos, fear, and hate, or a country of freedom, justice, and compassion?" she asked.

"The great thing about living in a democracy, as long as we can hold on to it, is that we have the power, to answer that question," Harris said. "So I'll close by saying let us answer then, not just with our words, but with our works. Not just with our faith, but with our feet, as we walk to the polls," she said.

She urged people to use the power of their vote to advance the cause of freedom, opportunity, and justice.

"Let us turn the page and write the next chapter of our history, a chapter grounded in a divine plan big enough to encompass all of our dreams, a divine plan strong enough to heal division, a divine plan bold enough to embrace possibility, God's plan. In these next two days, we will be tested. These days will demand everything we've got. But when I think about the days ahead and the God we serve, we were born for such a time as this, Harris said.