IAF's Sarang helicopter team to perform at Singapore Airshow 2026

Singapore, Jan 23 (PTI) The Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopter display team will join several renowned military aerobatic teams for their precision flying performances at the Singapore Airshow 2026 early next month, show organisers said on Friday.

"Singapore, we’ve arrived! The Sarang Helicopter Display Team is gearing up for breathtaking manoeuvres at the Singapore Airshow 2026 at Changi Exhibition Centre. Get ready to look up. This is going to be spectacular!" the Sarang team said in an X post on Thursday.

Others in the helicopter display at the biennial show include the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter aerobatic team and the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s Bayi aerobatic team, organiser Experia Events of Singapore said.

The airshow will be held at the Changi Exhibition Centre on the East Coast of Singapore from February 3 to 9.

It will feature a total of eight aerial displays by six air forces and two commercial aircraft manufacturers.

This edition’s flying display line-up brings together a mix of modern combat and commercial aircraft.

Making its debut at airshow is the Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II, an advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The Royal Malaysian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jet will again be performing at the show this year, having done so in the 2016 and 2018 editions, the organiser said.

Representing the host nation, the Republic of Singapore Air Force will present its Integrated Display Team featuring the F-16C fighter jet and the AH-64D Apache attack helicopter.

Two headline-making commercial aircraft are also in the line-up.

Airbus’ A350-1000 will return to the skies over Changi Exhibition Centre with its signature blend of elegance and power. COMAC’s C919 narrow-body airliner will also take to the air, reflecting the rapid advances in next-generation commercial aviation.

Experia Events Managing Director Leck Chet Lam said: “The flying displays are always among the most anticipated highlights of the Singapore Airshow, and the 2026 line-up reflects the strong international support for the event.

"We are pleased to present a diverse mix of military and commercial aircraft that showcases both cutting-edge technology and the skill of aircrew from around the world. We look forward to welcoming industry professionals, aviation enthusiasts and the public to enjoy these spectacular aerial performances.” In addition to the aerial performances, the airshow will feature an extensive static display comprising more than 35 aircraft spanning commercial, business, military and unmanned platforms from leading manufacturers and operators, including Airbus, Bombardier, COMAC, Dassault, Embraer, Gulfstream, Pilatus and Textron Aviation.

Military assets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force, German Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and United States Air Force will also be featured at the show. PTI GS GRS GRS GRS