IBM CEO Arvind Krishna joins USISPF Board

Washington, Feb 15 (PTI) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has joined the Board of Directors of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), an official announcement said on Thursday.

Krishna, the 62-year-old Indian-American CEO among other things, is also a member of the Board of Directors of the New York Federal Reserve Bank and serves on the Board of Directors of Northrop Grumman.

“His knowledge about technology is unmatched, and his track record for leading market transitions in areas like hybrid cloud business, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence is remarkable,” said USISPF chairman Jon Chambers.

He said that Krisha is a true visionary and a leader who is always focused on what’s good for society at large.

Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe and vice chairman of USISPF, said Krishna's strong leadership and deep technical expertise in AI, cloud, quantum computing, and global operations will be invaluable as India continues to be an incubator for the transformative power of technology.

“When you think of the various diaspora success stories and the rise of the Indian-American CEO across Fortune 100 companies, you think of Arvind Krishna at IBM. At a time when the US and India are working to secure a deeper collaboration in the field of critical and emerging technologies, Arvind’s deep expertise in this sector will be an invaluable asset,” said USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi.

“For years, Arvind has successfully built strong commercial links between the US and India. During the pandemic, Arvind’s indefatigable efforts helped USISPF supply essential materials in oxygen cylinders and concentrators to help aid the several million COVID-19 victims in India,” he said.

An industry and IBM veteran spanning over three decades with the tech giant, Krishna has led the building and expansion of new markets for IBM in artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain.

Krishna has also been a driving force in the development of innovative IBM products and solutions and led a series of bold transformations that have delivered proven business results, including growing IBM’s Information Management business by 50 per cent.

“The US and India share a unique bond, rooted in shared democratic values and strong economic and cultural ties. As a member of the USISPF, I look forward to finding ways for our two nations to use the power of technology to drive economic growth, create opportunities for all, and address the unique challenges of our time,” Krishna said.

In 2016, Wired Magazine selected Krishna as “one of 25 geniuses who are creating the future of business” for his foundational work on blockchain.

Despite being a leading tech expert, Krishna identifies as a consummate learner and has been an outspoken advocate for learning at every stage of one’s career.

Krishna has made significant scientific contributions in several technical fields, including wireless networking, security, systems, and databases, and has founded IBM’s security software business and helped create the world’s first commercial wireless system, USISPF said. PTI LKJ RUP RUP