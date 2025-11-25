IBSA a catalyst for global transformation: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Johannesburg, Nov 25 (PTI) The IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) bloc is a catalyst for global transformation, and embodies hopes of the global south, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

South Africa has assumed the chair of IBSA.

"Together, we represent not only the aspirations of our own citizens, but the hopes of a Global South that seeks dignity, respect and partnership in shaping the future," Ramaphosa said at the IBSA Leaders' Dialogue on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit that ended in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Ramaphosa was meeting Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he made the remarks.

"The world in which we live is changing rapidly and dramatically," the president said, adding, the IBSA nations are ready to be part of global change, better future, and to shape the global agenda.

"IBSA stands out as a testament to the durability of principled and constructive cooperation. Our grouping affirms that diversity is not a fault line but a source of strength. It reminds us that collaboration among equals is indispensable to global peace, prosperity and stability," Ramaphosa said.

"Our cooperation is grounded in the daily realities of our people," he added, as he urged the partner nations to champion reform of the global governance institutions.

The South African leader also called for reinvigorating commitments to climate action, deepening cooperation on just energy transitions, safeguarding food and health security, and ensuring an equitable distribution of benefits of technological progress.

"We must position ourselves as co-architects of a more representative and responsive multilateral system. The structural fault in the global economy – the growing gap between the rich and the poor and deepening poverty and underdevelopment – can only effectively be addressed through a new paradigm of inclusive economic growth," Ramaphosa said.

The themes he touched upon were reflected in a declaration adopted unanimously by G20 members, except the US, which did not participate after President Donald Trump's refusal.

According to an analyst, Trump got a "slap in the face" after South Africa also refused to hand over the gavel for the next year's G20 Presidency to junior US officials, which the Trump administration had requested at the last minute.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said, "Through initiatives like the IBSA Fund, we continue to demonstrate the practical value of our association, particularly in the assistance provided for those most in need." His comments came on the signing of a collaboration agreement on foundational learning as a follow up of the agreement that had been signed by the three IBSA Education Ministers.

The president expressed hope that there would be an IBSA Leaders' Summit soon on a mutually-agreed date, as he called the grouping a "more than a forum for dialogue." PTI VN VN