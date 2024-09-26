IBSA nations press for actions against UN-listed terror outfits LeT, JeM & other proxy groups

New York, Sep 26 (PTI) Foreign Ministers of India, Brazil and South Africa on Thursday pressed for concerted actions against all UN-listed terrorists and terror entities, including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and other proxy groups and their facilitators.

In a meeting held under the framework of the three-nation grouping IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa), the ministers recalled the responsibility of all states to prevent and counter-terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and it was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira and South Africa's Ronald Lamola.

The ministers condemned terrorism in all its forms and concurred that it is a global scourge that must be fought and that terrorist safe havens must be eliminated in every part of the world.

"They reaffirmed that the fight against terrorism must be carried out with full respect for international law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations and international human rights law," the ministers said in a statement.

It said Jaishankar, Vieira and Lamola called for "concerted actions" against all UN-listed terrorists and terrorist entities including Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), other proxy groups and their facilitators.

"The ministers reiterated their resolve to step up joint efforts for the expeditious adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UNGA," it said.

The IBSA foreign ministers called upon the international community to establish a genuinely broad international counter-terrorism framework in accordance with the principles of international law and support the UN's central coordinating role in international counter-terrorism cooperation.

"They recalled the responsibility of all States to prevent and counter-terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, the financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories," the statement said.

On the situation in Ukraine, the ministers stated their concern regarding the conflict and called on all actors involved to promote "de-escalation and to foster direct dialogue so as to create conditions for effective peace." "They assessed relevant proposals of mediation and good offices, including by countries not directly involved, aimed at the peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

The call for "dialogue and diplomacy" by the three-nation grouping resembles India's position on the resolution of the conflict.

The IBSA foreign ministers emphasised that all states must act consistently with the purposes and principles of the UN charter.

Jaishankar, Vieira and Lamola also expressed their "deep concern" about the "dramatic humanitarian situation" in Gaza and reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages.

"They stressed that all actors must comply with their obligations under international law, including relevant UNSC resolutions and ICJ (International Court of Justice) decisions," the ministers said.

"They reaffirmed the urgent need for a lasting solution to the conflict through the political settlement of the situation based on a two-state solution, with an independent and viable state of Palestine living side by side with Israel, in peace and security, within the 1967 borders, which include the Gaza Strip and the west bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital," the statement said.

The ministers called states that have not yet recognised the state of Palestine to do so and expressed their support for the admission of Palestine as a member of the UN.

"The ministers shared their concern about the risk of escalating conflicts in the Middle East, with unpredictable consequences for the whole region and the world," the statement said.