ICIMOD transfers Himalayan University Consortium to Kathmandu University

Kathmandu, Dec 11 (PTI) The ICIMOD has signed a deal to formally transfer the Himalayan University Consortium (HUC) to Kathmandu University, launching its next phase as an “independent and regionally rooted” consortium.

The ICIMOD (International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday at a ceremony in its headquarters in Kathmandu.

ICIMOD is a regional intergovernmental organisation that represents all eight Himalayan nations.

"This MoU reflects our shared commitment to strengthening regional leadership and research for sustainable mountain development. Kathmandu University is exceptionally well placed to guide HUC into its next phase as an independent and regionally rooted consortium," remarked Pema Gyamtso, director general, ICIMOD.

HUC was established in 2007 with the aim of bridging the gap in collaboration between universities in the Hindu Kush Himalaya and beyond to tackle shared development challenges, particularly on mountain issues.

It has created a network of universities and knowledge-sharing institutions, connecting experts, students and other learners across the region and beyond. HUC has grown into a vibrant network of more than 100 universities and academic institutions from within and beyond HKH, said a press release issued by ICIMOD.

The transition of the HUC secretariat to Kathmandu University marks an important next step, realising HUC's long-envisioned role as an independent, regionally rooted, and academically driven consortium.

"HUC finding a new home at KU is great news. I think it will be good for the academic community to have this consortium in the Hindu Kush Himalayas," remarked Rob Fenn, UK Ambassador to Nepal.