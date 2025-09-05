I'd prefer not to have a communist mayor of NYC: Trump on Zohran Mamdani

New Delhi: In a surprising intervention into local politics, US President Donald Trump has publicly urged two candidates in New York City's 2025 mayoral race to withdraw, aiming to prevent democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani from securing victory.

Trump labelled Mamdani a "communist" and expressed concerns that a divided field could hand the city's leadership to the progressive frontrunner.

Speaking at a press event on Thursday, Trump stated, "I'd prefer not to have a communist mayor of New York City."

"I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one-on-one, and I think that's a race that can be won," he added.

The comments come amid reports that Trump has privately set a deadline of next week for long-shot candidates to exit the race, according to sources close to the president.

Mamdani, a New York State Assembly member and Democratic nominee, has surged in polls with promises of rent freezes, free public transit, universal childcare, and municipal initiatives like city-owned grocery stores to combat food insecurity.

Critics, including Trump, have equated these policies to communism, though Mamdani identifies as a democratic socialist and has dismissed the label as fearmongering.

The crowded field includes former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent; incumbent Mayor Eric Adams; and Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels.

Trump reportedly favours consolidating support behind Cuomo, viewing him as the strongest counter to Mamdani. Insiders suggest Trump's team has discussed offering Adams a position in the federal administration to entice him to drop out, a move that could unify anti-Mamdani voters.

Mamdani swiftly responded to Trump's involvement, calling it "outrageous" and "audacious." In an emergency press conference, he accused the president of meddling in local elections to prop up Cuomo, whom he described as a "puppet" aligned with Trump's interests.

Escalating the feud, Mamdani challenged Trump to a public debate, posting on social media: "Enough with the backroom scheming. If @realDonaldTrump is serious about intervening in the mayoral race, he should come to New York City and debate me directly."

If @realDonaldTrump is serious about intervening in the mayoral race, he should come to New York City and debate me directly. https://t.co/bdKrs9PWOJ — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) September 4, 2025

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid scandals but has reemerged as a centrist alternative, has not publicly commented on Trump's endorsement. However, reports indicate he has reassured donors of shared opposition to Mamdani's agenda.

Adams, facing his own legal challenges including federal investigations, has expressed contempt for Cuomo but reportedly harbors greater disdain for a Mamdani victory.

The race has drawn national attention, with Trump voicing months-long concerns over Mamdani's rise. A New York billionaire revealed private conversations where Trump worried about the socialist candidate upending the city's economy and security.

As the November election approaches, Trump's involvement underscores the high stakes for New York City, a Democratic stronghold where ideological battles could reshape urban policy. Mamdani leads in recent polls, but a consolidated opposition could alter the dynamics.