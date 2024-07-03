Iddat case of Imran & Bushra: Pakistani court to announce verdict on July 12

Islamabad, Jul 3 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Wednesday said it will announce on July 12 the verdict on the appeals of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the illegal marriage case, the only case keeping the embattled former prime minister behind bars.

On February 3 - days before the general elections on February 8 - an Islamabad court convicted the couple based on a complaint filed by Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, Khawar Fareed Maneka, who alleged that they contracted marriage during the former first lady’s Iddat period.

In Islam, a woman can't remarry before completing four months after divorce or the death of her husband.

In his plea, Maneka urged the court to declare the marriage null and void.

After hearing the arguments, District and Sessions Court Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka adjourned the case until July 8 with remarks that the defence lawyer should complete their arguments.

Judge Majoka also declared that the court must deliver its decision by July 12.

On June 27, the same court rejected the appeals of Khan and Bushra Bibi to suspend their sentences in the case.

After the hearing, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Gohar Khan said that the Iddat case was a first of its kind designed to politically victimise Khan and put pressure on him.

"A personal nature case was created to bring Khan Sahib into compromising situations, but he has remained strong despite the involvement of a woman in this case," he said.

Khan and Bibi married in 2018, the year Khan went on to win elections and become prime minister.

Bibi was ostensibly his spiritual guide but the two developed affection for each other during their meetings. She got divorce from her husband of 28 years with whom she had five children.

She is the third wife of Khan, a former cricketing hero, who during his heydays of sporting career had a playboy reputation.

Khan, 71, has been behind bars since August last year after he was sentenced in the Toshakhana corruption case and subsequently sentenced in other cases ahead of the February 8 elections.

The Toshakhana corruption case sentence was suspended in April while earlier this month, Khan was acquitted in the cipher case. Therefore, both Imran and Bushra now remain incarcerated at Adiala Jail in the Iddat case only.