IED blast injures peace committee head in northwest Pak

Peshawar, Jan 10 (PTI) The head of a peace committee was injured on Saturday in an IED blast targeting his vehicle in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) blast took place in the Sarwakai area of the Upper South Waziristan district, according to District Police Officer Arshad Khan.

Peace committee head Qadam Khan was injured in the blast, which completely destroyed the vehicle he was travelling in. Khan was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast, but investigations into the attack are underway.

This is the second blast in the district in the last 24 hours.

An earlier blast on Friday targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Sultan, who succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning.