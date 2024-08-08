IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus to offer undergraduate courses from Sept: Director Rangan Banerjee

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus will offer two undergraduate courses from the new academic session commencing in September, Director Rangan Banerjee announced on Thursday.

The offshore campus, established in 2023, currently offers only postgraduate courses.

The two new undergraduate (UG) courses are Computer Science Engineering and Energy Engineering.

A total of 60 students will be admitted to the two courses. This will include 20 students who have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2024 and 40 picked through a new entrance test called the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET), Banerjee said at a press conference.

Of the 40 seats to be filled up through CAET, 20 are allocated for UAE nationals and 20 for expatriates in the UAE (including Indian expatriates) and international students, he added.

Banerjee said the Abu Dhabi campus is in active discussions with the industry and partners in the UAE and the Gulf region, and research, innovation and entrepreneurship activities are expected to start soon.

"Plans are underway to establish a permanent campus of IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi.

At present, faculty from the institute's Delhi campus is being seconded to the Abu Dhabi campus... (based on) a selection process ratified by the board.

At present, faculty from the institute's Delhi campus is being seconded to the Abu Dhabi campus... (based on) a selection process ratified by the board.

"In due course, there will be faculty recruitment for the Abu Dhabi campus as well, in line with faculty recruitment standards of IIT Delhi and following similar processes, to ensure the quality of education in the Abu Dhabi campus is as per the standards established in the Delhi campus," he said.