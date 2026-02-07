Ilam in east Nepal hit by earthquake

Kathmandu, Feb 7 (PTI) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Ilam district in eastern Nepal's Koshi province on Saturday.

The epicentre of the earthquake, recorded at 6.50 pm, was located at Nayabazar area of Ilam district, about 450 kms east of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

However, there was no immediate report of any damage or casualty from the tremor, officials said.

The tremor was also felt by people living in the adjoining districts including Panchtha, Tehrathum and Taplejung districts.

Nepal, which experiences multiple quakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), which makes the Himalayan nation extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. PTI SBP NPK NPK