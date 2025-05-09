IMF approves USD 1 billion loan for Pakistan: Prime Minister's Office

Islamabad, May 9 (PTI) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved the immediate disbursement of about USD 1 billion to Pakistan under the ongoing Extended Fund Faci­li­ty, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the approval of a USD 1bn dollar instalment for Pakistan by the IMF and the failure of India’s high-handed tactics against it," according to a statement issued by the PMO.

It said Pakistan's economic situation has improved and the country is moving towards development. PTI MZ ZH GRS GRS