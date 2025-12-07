IMF says rapid finance for Sri Lanka post-Ditwah priority

Colombo, Dec 7 (PTI) Sri Lanka’s request for a Rapid Finance Instrument is being considered as a priority by the IMF in view of the recovery efforts after the devastating cyclone Ditwah, the global lender said Sunday.

Catastrophic floods and landslides following Cyclone Ditwah have left Sri Lanka grappling with severe infrastructure collapse as search operations continue for those buried under landslides little more than a week after the disaster struck the country.

As many as 627 people have died and over 190 remained missing even as search operations for those buried under landslides continued a week after the cyclone struck the country.

“In light of the Sri Lankan authorities’ request for emergency financing, IMF board consideration of the Rapid Financing Instrument request is the priority at the current juncture,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesman said.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday said that he was seeking USD 200 million from the IMF outside the extended fund facility programme with the global lender.

The IMF is to release its sixth tranche of USD 340 million after the board approval on December 15.

The IMF added that its team will visit Sri Lanka early 2026 for the completion of the fifth review of the USD 3.9 billion bail out.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission here said on Sunday that the ninth Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft brought 65 tonnes of load, including 55 tonnes of Bailey Bridge units (for bridge length of 110 feet), an excavator and other earth moving equipment along with 13 Indian Army Engineers.

The IAF aircraft had arrived in Colombo on Saturday as part of the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched by India to help the island nation tide over the disaster.

The Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter continued life-saving missions. In a sortie on Saturday, four tonnes of relief load was airlifted and 12 survivors were evacuated.

The government said a 60-member US relief team and two C130 Air Force aircraft arrived in Colombo on Sunday to conduct relief operations.

According to the Disaster Management Centre data as of 12:00 noon on Sunday there have been as many as 627 deaths and 190 still remain missing due to heavy rains, landslides and flooding since November 16.

Over 2.1 million people across the country have been affected, it said. PTI CORR NPK NPK