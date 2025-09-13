Important judicial records nearly destroyed in student-led protests: Nepal Supreme Court

Kathmandu, Sep 13 (PTI) Nepal’s Supreme Court has said that important documents forming part of the country's judicial history were nearly destroyed in the recent student-led anti-government protests, even as it pledged to resume operations at the earliest.

“We remain steadfast and determined on the path of justice under all circumstances,” Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut said in a statement on Thursday.

“We pledge to resume court operations at the earliest to address citizens’ expectations of justice,” he was quoted as saying by MyRepublica news portal on Saturday.

The Chief Justice expressed grief over the damage caused to court buildings due to arson, stone-pelting, vandalism and looting during the Gen-Z movement that swept across the country.

Important documents integral to Nepal's judicial history nearly destroyed in the violence, he said.

Raut also expressed sorrow over the deaths of Nepali citizens in the violence and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to the latest data released by Nepal Police, at least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the student-led protests that culminated in the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government on Tuesday.

The agitation, which began on Monday against a government ban on social media, quickly expanded into a larger campaign reflecting public anger over corruption and perceived apathy of the political class.

The ban on social media was lifted on Monday night, but violence continued with protesters torching Parliament, the President’s Office, the Prime Minister’s residence, government buildings, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in on Friday night as Nepal’s first woman prime minister to head an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty. PTI SCY SCY