Imran, his wife booked under third Toshakhana corruption case

Islamabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog on Tuesday filed a new case of Toshakhana corruption against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

This is the third Toshakhana case, including the first filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan against Khan, while the second filed by NAB against both Khan, 71, and Bibi, 50.

The new Toshahana corruption case is based on a probe by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about the alleged violation of rules in the purchase of a piece of jewellery from the state depository where all gifts are stored which are presented to top political leadership during foreign trips.

On behalf of NAB, its investigating officer Mohsin Haroon and case officer Waqar Hassan submitted the case documents to an accountability court here.

Earlier, the NAB had investigated the former first couple in the case at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where they have been incarcerated since last year. They are under probe for the alleged misuse of gifts received from foreign dignitaries during their time in office.

According to NAB's allegations, the couple is accused of purchasing a jewellery set, valued at Rs 75 million, from the Toshakhana and selling it by violating rules.

Khan was convicted and arrested on August 5, 2023, but later his sentence was suspended and he was given bail.

In the second case, an Islamabad accountability court on January 31 convicted the couple in a case for retaining expensive jewellery from the Toshakhana, after paying a nominal price.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in April suspended their sentences.