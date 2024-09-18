Imran Khan alleges constitutional amendments intend to give extension to three top officials

Islamabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former premier Imran Khan Wednesday alleged that the government was pursuing a constitutional amendment to extend the services of terms of three top officials to keep a lid on probe into rigging in the February general elections and know the reality of May 9 violence.

Khan has been asking the Supreme Court to probe into his allegation that the election was stolen to deprive his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of victory and that the violence on May 9, 2023, was staged to fix his party.

Speaking to the media at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, Khan claimed that the government, despite losing previous political battles, is now resorting to these amendments to safeguard fraudulent election results and protect officials in power, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

"They are amending the constitution to extend the terms of three umpires,” Khan said and identified that he meant Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Islamabad High Court’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, and the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

He warned that if Chief Justice Isa is removed, investigations into the May 9 protests and the alleged rigged elections will be launched, and criticised the delay in addressing the May 9 events, accusing the government of trying to dismantle his party.

Khan expressed concern that if the new chief justice takes office, the true events of May 9 will come to light.

He also criticised the government for undermining Pakistan's judicial and electoral processes and delaying the tribunal decisions on the February 8 election.

He pointed out that he had been targeted with over 140 legal cases before May 9, adding that attempts to remove him only intensified after the date.

Khan routinely interacts with media on the occasion of his court appearances in the Adiala Jail where he has been held since Sept last year. A group of reporters is allowed to cover the proceedings. PTI SH ZH ZH