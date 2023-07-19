Imran Khan apologises again for threatening Pakistani female judge

Islamabad: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday again apologised for his controversial remarks against a female judge, saying he was sorry if he crossed the line.

Just months after his ouster in April 2023, Khan in a fiery speech threatened Islamabad's top police officials and judge Zeba Chaudhry and said he would not "spare" them and file cases against them for "torturing" his party leader Shahbaz Gill.

Khan, 70, Wednesday issued an apology, again, in the district and sessions court in connection with the case, Geo News reported.

Khan's apology came during his appearance at the court of Judicial Magistrate Islamabad, Malik Aman, during the hearing of the case.

Khan earlier too expressed readiness to apologise for his controversial remarks.

During the hearing, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman maintained that he was apologetic when he visited the said judge's courtroom earlier.

"I went to the court of the female judge and said that if my statement offended anyone, I apologise," Khan told Judge Aman.

Over a month after making the threats, the PTI chairman went to the judge's courtroom to offer an apology. But the police closed the room of the female judge and told him that she was on leave.

At the district and sessions court in the federal capital on Wednesday, Khan spoke about seeking legal action in a passionate speech and expressed regret over his statement.

"I apologise if I crossed the line." The former premier maintained he hasn't broken a single pot to date.

"I formed a political party for the supremacy of justice 27 years ago, I have not broken a single pot to date," Khan said.

A case had been registered against the former prime minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening Chaudhry and senior police officers of the Islamabad police.

The IHC had then started contempt of court proceedings against the former prime minister.

Later on, the high court removed the terror charges and also pardoned the PTI chief after he had tendered an apology in the contempt case.

But a similar case had been filed against the PTI chief — after the registration of the FIR against him — and is still pending before the sessions court.