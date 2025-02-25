Imran Khan asks PTI leaders serving in govt to relinquish party positions

Islamabad, Feb 25 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked his party leaders serving in government in various capacities to relinquish party positions.

Khan issued the instruction through Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who shared the information with the media after meeting with the party founder in the Adiala Jail.

"The move aims to assist (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president) Junaid Akbar in getting a free hand to reorganise the party," Raja said.

Akbar was appointed PTI chief in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the party is in power. He replaced Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Geo News reported that Raja also rejected concerns regarding Khan's health, saying that the former premier was in good health.

The secretary-general noted that the delegation apprised Khan of their recent visit to Sindh, including the resistance against the construction of dams. "Imran has vowed that the PTI will fight for the rights of Sindh," he added.

Quoting the former premier, he said PTI was doing politics for the people of Pakistan and slammed the Punjab government for its "continued fascism".

He also quoted Khan as saying that the “jail administration was under the control of unseen forces" and announced that Khan would write a letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi on issues within the prison system.

In response to a question, Raja said that the party met the chief justice with Khan's permission as he "ordered us to apprise the top judge of the country's overall situation".

"We are stakeholders of Pakistan...we will knock on the doors of every institution," he said, adding that there was no room in the party for those "who voted in favour of the 26th Constitutional Amendment".

"The fates of those who were absent or were out of touch during the passage of the 26th amendment will be decided one by one," Raja added.

Replying to a question regarding Pakistan's debacle in the ICC Champions Trophy, he said that Khan is "very sad" about the condition of national cricket.

"The people of Pakistan have a strong connection with cricket," he said, adding that this sport has been made a joke in the last few years. PTI SH ZH ZH