Imran Khan being kept in solitary confinement in death cell at Adiala jail, claims his party

Islamabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was being kept in solitary confinement in a death cell at the high-security Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, his party claimed on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, made the claims during a press conference.

"Imran Khan has been kept in a death cell; he has been kept in solitary confinement,” he claimed. "Khan was kept in the death cell as the undertrial prisoner before he was convicted." He also claimed that the cell where Khan was placed was meant for terrorists.

It was shameful that the former prime minister was being treated like this with the sole purpose of breaking his will, he added.

Akram claimed that Khan’s resolve was strong despite the odds.

He further said that Khan had been denied visitors, including political allies and family members, contrary to the law, which entitled him to meet lawyers and close relatives.

He also claimed that, despite a court ruling permitting six people to meet Khan, the authorities had not allowed the meetings to take place.

"The courts' orders are being disregarded. Even Imran Khan’s wife has been denied meetings with him twice, and no explanation is being given,” Akram said.

He said that the party had filed a contempt of court petition, but the meetings were not being allowed.

He also noted that Khan's medical consultations with his doctor have been denied, raising concerns about his well-being.

Additionally, PTI leaders have expressed frustration that Khan’s books and newspapers were being withheld by the jail authorities.

Akram's claims could not be verified. Khan has been behind bars since he was arrested on August 5, 2023.