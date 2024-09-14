Imran Khan booked for inciting Pak govt officials to mutiny: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan's top investigating agency has registered a case against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan for allegedly inciting government officials to mutiny through his social media posts, according to a media report.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team comprising investigation and technical officers visited the Adiala Jail to question Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in connection with a controversial post on his official X account.

A case has been registered against Khan by the FIA for inciting government officials to mutiny, the Dawn newspaper said citing sources.

The FIA personnel returned empty-handed after Khan, 71, insisted that he would not join the interrogation without the presence of his lawyers.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar in a statement earlier said the FIA would probe into the handling of the PTI founder’s social media accounts, which were being used allegedly to “create chaos and anarchy” in the country, and “undermining the national security".

Tarar said it would be ascertained who was the handler of his social media accounts, and whether such posts were being made at his behest or it was done on directives of someone else.

He said a botched attempt had been made to conspire against the sitting chief justice and heads of other institutions. Through these posts, he tried to mobilise the people against two major state institutions.

His acts were highly condemnable, Tarar said.

Khan, who has been incarcerated at the Adiala Jail since last year, has often criticised the powerful establishment through his longish posts on X.

On Friday, Khan posted a long note on his X account, which said, “This is not the first time in the history of this country that one individual (referring to Army Chief Gen Asim Munir) has put the entire country at stake to protect his hold on power. (General) Yahya Khan also betrayed the Awami League and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to stay in power." He recalled the events from 1971 when 90,000 soldiers were taken as prisoners during Bangladesh's Liberation War and how former president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto himself admitted to the loss of 50,000 innocent lives.

“Even today, the same story is being repeated. Once again, one person has taken over control and is destroying the system to prolong and strengthen his hold on power,” he said, adding that a small powerful elite dominates all the resources, power, and control of the country.

The Supreme Court is the only institution somewhat safe from their influence, and now it is also being attacked, he said.