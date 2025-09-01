Imran Khan denied access to doctors in Pak jail: his party claims

Lahore, Sep 1 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has been denied access to government doctors or personal physicians after he complained of health issues, his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said on Monday.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases. Currently, he is in the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

"A few days ago, during a meeting (with his lawyers and sisters), Imran Khan complained of pressure in his eyes, yet neither government doctors were called nor was his personal physician granted access. An application is also submitted in court, but no order has yet been issued," his party said.

Khan's party further said the jail administration has repeatedly been instructed by the court to ensure that Khan's personal physicians are granted access to examine him and that his essential belongings are provided.

"However, the Colonel in charge of Adiala and the jail authorities continue to treat the court’s orders with utter disregard," it added.

The party said the health of Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, too has been severely affected.

"Yet, despite repeated applications, her personal doctor has not been permitted to examine her. Even essential items and clothing belonging to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are frequently withheld," PTI said.

"This is a blatant violation of human rights and basic ethics. Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have the fundamental right to be immediately examined by a team from Shaukat Khanum Hospital or by their personal physicians," the party demanded.