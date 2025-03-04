Imran Khan disapproves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt's decision to rename cricket stadium after him

Peshawar: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan disapproved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's decision to rename Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium after the cricketer-turned-politician's name, his sister said on Tuesday.

Aleema Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder's sister, told the media after meeting her brother in jail that Khan, 72, did not like the provincial government's decision to rename the cricket stadium in Peshawar after him.

"I don't like anything to be named after me. So the stadium's name should be reverted to the original," Khan told Aleema.

Khan said he did not favour such changes and that national assets should be preserved with their original identity.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been reviewing the matter following Khan's disapproval.

Arbab Khizar Hayat, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party leader in the province, said Khan took a good step by ordering Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur through his sister to restore the Arbab Niaz Stadium's original name.

"Political differences aside, we see Imran Khan’s decision in a positive light. Truth has prevailed, and it is a victory for all political parties and the people of Peshawar," Hayat said.