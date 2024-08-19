Imran Khan fears authorities coercing arrested ex-spymaster to be state witness against him

Islamabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed fear that authorities were coercing the arrested former spymaster Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed to become a state witness against him.

"They’ll make Faiz Hameed turn state witness against me," 71-year-old Khan said during an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi where he has been incarcerated since last year.

Khan made the remarks while talking about the arrest of the former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence last week.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder also said that all charges and cases against him were false.

"All the charges against me are hollow and won’t stand,” he said, adding that the arrest of Hameed was part of a plan to get his (Khan) case into a military court.

The statement comes after cricketer-turned-politician on Saturday said he was not intimidated by the arrest of Hameed.

Khan also said that if he was afraid, he would not have called for a judicial commission.

Former ISI chief Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the premier intelligence agency of the country between 2019 and 2021.

He was appointed to the coveted post when then ISI chief and current army chief Lt Gen Asim Munir was prematurely removed from the post. It was reported then that Khan was not happy with Munir.

Later when the army decided to replace Hameed, the former premier had vehemently opposed the move.

It is believed that it was the beginning of the souring of ties between Khan and the powerful military.

The Top City case against Hameed made headlines when on November 8, 2023, Moeez Ahmed Khan, the owner of Top City, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, accusing Faiz of misusing his authority.

He stated in the petition that on May 12, 2017, at the behest of Gen Hameed, ISI officials raided the top city office and his house and seized valuables, including gold, diamonds and money.

He also said that Sardar Najaf, the brother of Hameed, also contacted him to resolve the issue later.

The petition also claimed that Hameed later personally met him to resolve the issue. He also alleged that the ISI officials extorted Rs 4 crore cash from him.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Justice Attar Minullah and Justice Aminuddin, decided to send it to the Ministry of Defence to probe the allegation.

The army announced in April this year that it constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by a major general to look into the allegations.

Hameed took premature retirement in November 2022, four months before the scheduled date, after the current army chief took over.