Imran Khan guilty of abetting, conspiring with perpetrators of May 9 riots: Pak court

Lahore, Nov 30 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Saturday said that former jailed prime minister Imran Khan is guilty of abetting and conspiring with the perpetrators of the May 9 riots.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was booked in several cases in Lahore in connection with May 9, 2023 violence, including for allegedly inciting his supporters to attack government and military buildings.

"The offences fall within the prohibitory clause of section 497 of CrPC. Petitioner Imran Khan is found guilty,” Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Manzar Ali Gill remarked in a written order issued about the post-arrest bail petitions of the former premier in eight cases of May 9 riots dismissed on Nov 27.

The ATC said the charges of abetting and conspiring with the perpetrators of the May 9 violence against Khan are not ordinary in nature. On Nov 27, the ATC had rejected the post arrest bail plea of Khan in eight terrorism cases, including an attack on the residence of Lahore corps commander. After his bail in Toshakhana case, these eight cases were the ones for which he was again arrested.

The judge observed that the entire case of the prosecution revolves around the stance that due to the criminal conspiracy and abetment of the petitioner (Imran Khan), the PTI workers and other senior leadership committed the occurrence.

"Therefore, the contention of the petitioner’s counsel that his client was behind the bar at the time of offence has no weight," the court said.

The judge also rejected another stance taken by the counsel that the petitioner's post arrest bail in many other cases had already been allowed by different courts.

The court observed that each and every case should be decided upon its own merit as the severity and the way of commission of offence in all the cases are different.

"The court is also of the view that while deciding the bail petition in each and every case, the courts always avoid to thrash the whole prosecution case," it said.

The judge further noted that the superior courts in Pakistan always appreciate the tentative assessment while deciding the bail petition and deeper appreciation should always be discouraged. He said the petitioner’s lawyer also relied upon different case laws, which was duly replied by the prosecution.

“This court also is of the view that it is not an ordinary case of abetment, instigation or conspiracy... Being the founding chairman of PTI, Imran Khan's speeches and directions are strictly followed by his workers and supporters," the judge noted.

According to police, Khan is accused of hatching a conspiracy with other senior leadership of his party at Zaman Park Lahore that if he would be arrested, all senior party leadership further instigate the public and workers of the party to attack upon the state machinery as well as military installations throughout Pakistan.

The judge said the prosecution placed statements of the witnesses to prove the allegation of hatching a conspiracy and audio/visual evidence to establish the charge of instigation and abetment against the petitioner.

“It is also in the mind of this court that the petitioner is not an ordinary man. He is chairman of PTI and his directions and communication carry weight to the workers, other senior leaders, voters and supporters. None from the other leadership of PTI even think about denying or rejecting the directions and command of the petitioner being chairman/founder of the party,” the judge said.

Khan, 72, has been incarcerated in multiple cases since August last year. He has been convicted in a few and got bail in some but continues to be in jail on account of other cases. PTI MZ SCY SCY