Imran Khan says all cases against him will end if he obeys powers that be

Islamabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has said that all cases pending against him will end if he obeys the powers that be, indicating that a message is being given to him.

Advertisment

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder said he also conveyed the message of how he dared to expose the conspiracy and this is what the cipher case is, adding that the caretaker government was not neutral, while the Election Commission was practically ineffective.

Talking to journalists after the hearing of the case at the Adiala Jail on Friday, Khan said the Toshakhana cases of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had been ended. At the same time, Maryam Nawaz had got a BMW from Toshakhana and had not declared it but her case had also been disposed of.

Khan, 71, said Maryam also had four flats according to the Panama case, but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had withdrawn from that case too, The News International newspaper reported on Saturday.

Advertisment

The PTI founder said he had been booked in over 200 criminal cases, and such a large number of cases had not been registered against any other person in the history of Pakistan. He said that when he gets bail in one case, he is booked in another one.

The former cricketer-turned-politician said there is no rule of law in the country and that is why Pakistan is not making progress.

The incarcerated PTI leader on Saturday said he was unaware of the distribution of the party tickets among the candidates.

Advertisment

Internal rifts emerged within the ranks of beleaguered PTI after the former ruling party reportedly set aside merit and awarded tickets to ex-lawmakers and influential personalities.

PTI workers had earlier on Saturday, inside the Adiala jail premises, registered their complaints with the party's founder against the “unfair” distribution of tickets.

Responding to a question about the “unfair” distribution of party tickets, Khan told his supporters: “I don't know who got the ticket and didn't.” “I was not allowed to consult about the distribution of party tickets.” The PTI founder asked his supporters how he could verbally decide about 850 tickets.

Khan, who has been in jail since August last year, was arrested on Tuesday by Ra­w­a­lpindi police in at least a dozen cases on the May 9 violence, including the attack on the army headqua­rters. PTI PY PY PY