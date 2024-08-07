Imran Khan says he would apologise for May 9 riots if any member of his party is found guilty of violence

Islamabad, Aug 7 (PTI) Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan on Wednesday said he will apologise for last year's May 9 riots if any member of his party is found guilty of participating in the violence.

Speaking to journalists in Adiala Jail, 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party demanded the CCTV footage of last year's May 9 riots be made public to ascertain the real culprits behind the riots.

"If any PTI member is found guilty of participating in the events of May 9, I will apologise, expel them from the party, and ensure they face punishment," he said during an informal conversation.

Khan, however, in the same tone demanded that everyone be held accountable for violating the law.

"I was dragged by the rangers yet there seems to be no respect for Pakistan's most popular figure, both nationally and internationally. Don’t I deserve an apology as well?" he said.

Khan said his party workers were subjected to injustice, with thousands of them imprisoned. Many were not allowed to contest elections and their party was banned.

"They are victims of the May 9 incident and are seeking justice,” he said.

Khan said that he also approached the chief justice, highlighting human rights violations, and noted that their petition was not heard.

He reiterated that the PTI would not negotiate with the government as it came to power through rigging in the February 8 elections.

He demanded that apologies should also come from those who made mistakes.

The PTI founder also demanded putting his name along with those of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif on the no-fly list, apparently to face accountability.

His statement came after military spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday reiterated the military was firm that those involved in the violent protests on May 9 apologise and face justice.

The May 9 riots left more than 100 persons dead. The violence started after the Pakistan Rangers arrested Khan inside the premises of Islamabad High Court in a corruption case.

The PTI supporters allegedly targeted civil and military installations, including the residence of the Pakistan Army's IV Corps Commander in Lahore, the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, across the country following Khan's arrest.