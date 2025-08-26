Imran Khan seeks registration of case against Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for denying him 'basic facilities' in jail

Lahore, Aug 26 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has filed an application with police seeking registration of a case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and senior government officers for denying him "basic facilities" in jail.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases. Currently, he is in the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

In his application against Maryam and eight other jail officers, Khan wrote to the police chief of Rawalpindi that he is being denied even basic facilities at the jail at their behest.

"On the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, even his basic rights as a prisoner are being violated. There is no light in the cell, and my family members are also being denied visitation rights," Khan said.

He also accused police officers - Zainab and Aizaz - stationed at the outpost of Adiala Jail, of harassing his family members. He demanded registration of an FIR against Maryam and eight others for denying him basic facilities in jail.

Earlier in a post on social media, Khan said while confined to a solitary confinement cell in prison, he is fighting for the true freedom of his nation, and he will continue to stand firm until he frees his people from the chains of slavery.

"I have yet again been placed under complete isolation. Meetings with my family and lawyers have been suspended. In order to keep me entirely cut off from the outside world and unaware of current affairs, every source of information, whether television or newspapers, has been completely blocked," he said.

"The same inhumane treatment is being meted out to my wife, Bushra Bibi - even our meetings are prohibited. Out of the dozens of books sent by my family, only four have been provided to me in the last two months; the rest have been confiscated. Even access to my personal doctor has long been denied, such that my basic right to healthcare has also been taken away," he lambasted.