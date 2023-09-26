Imran Khan shifted to Adiala Jail from Attock prison

Islamabad, Sep 26 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday shifted to the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi from Attock prison, a day after the Islamabad High Court ordered authorities to relocate him to the high-security jail.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday ordered the authorities to shift 70-year-old Khan to Adiala Jail where all accused being tried in the courts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are kept.

An 18-vehicle convoy, including 15 vehicles of Islamabad police, two armoured vehicles and an ambulance, escorted Khan from Attock to Adiala jail, Dunya News reported.

The Express Tribune newspaper also confirmed that Khan had been shifted to Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party spokesperson Zufiqar Bukhari shared a clip showing several vehicles moving fast in a convoy on a busy road, and wrote: "Khan going to Adiayla. Apparently.” Adiala jail superintendent Asad Warraich confirmed to Dawn.com that the ex-premier had reached the prison. He said security surrounding the Adiala jail was tightened.

Waraich added that Khan would be provided facilities according to the jail manual.

The shifting followed the confusion on Monday when Naeem Panjhota, who is Khan's spokesperson on legal affairs, claimed that the ousted premier had been shifted to the Adiala Jail but later it proved wrong.

Khan was in the Attock jail during the day where hearing of his cipher case was held and he was remanded for another 14-days to jail. The next hearing would be held on October 10.

The former prime minister has been detained since August 5 after his arrest following conviction in the Toshakhana case. Khan's sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court on August 29 in the Toshakana case, but he continues to remain in prison in the cipher case. PTI SH ZH ZH