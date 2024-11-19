Imran Khan tells party leaders to disassociate with it if they could not attend protest march

Islamabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Pakistan jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday told his party leaders and ticket holders to part ways with the party if they could not participate in the upcoming protest.

Khan has given a final call for protest on November 24 to press the government to release jailed leaders, including the former prime minister, return its alleged stolen mandate of the February 8 elections and do away with the 26th constitutional amendment.

“Everyone must join the protest on November 24th. If any PTI leader or ticket holder is not able to ensure their participation in the protest, they should disassociate themselves from the party because this is the decisive moment when the entire nation will come out for freedom,” Khan said in a statement posted to his X account.

He warned that “The nation will not accept any excuse at such a critical time” and said that the protest was a “golden opportunity to secure genuine freedom for Pakistan”, adding that “enslaved nations eventually die away.” He acknowledged that he had previously only called on people associated with the PTI to protest, but added that he was now extending the call to the entire nation since “the final nail has now been hammered into the coffin of democracy in our country”, referring to the allegedly rigged Feb 8 elections.

“Come out on November 24 with the same passion that you demonstrated on Feb 8, when you came out, despite all the challenges, to prove the power of your vote.” He lamented that the “foundational pillars of democracy” were “suspended” in Pakistan, referring to the rule of law, fair and transparent elections, and freedom of expression.

“There is a complete ban on broadcasting my statements and the media is having to operate under severe restrictions,” he said, adding that repeated internet disruption had cost the country Rs 550 billion this year.

Khan also decried the “enforced disappearances, brutality, and violence” against PTI workers. He said such incidents were “bringing our national security institutions into disrepute”.

On the issue of negotiations, the PTI founder said: “I have always been ready for negotiations for the sake of our country.” However, he said that the onus of negotiations taking place did not lay with the PTI.

Khan and his party leaders have been trying to build momentum for the protest as it is believed that failure to bring out sufficient numbers of people to protest may add to his problems as well as that of the party. PTI SH AMS