Imran Khan to appear in court via video conferencing after Pakistan Punjab govt's approval

Lahore, Oct 7 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan will appear in court via video conferencing in cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots after the Punjab government's approval on Tuesday.

"The Punjab Cabinet of Maryam Nawaz government today allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder-leader Imran Khan to appear before the anti-terrorism court in jail via video link in the 11 cases related to May 9, 2023 violence," a senior official told PTI. As Khan has been proposed as the "mastermind of the May 9 riots" in most of the cases filed against him, the court proceedings will be held at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where he has been imprisoned since August 2023.

The official said the provincial cabinet has approved the decision to allow Khan’s appearance via video link due to security concerns.

"The law and prosecution departments have issued formal directives in light of technical and legal requirements, under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997," he added. Earlier, the Lahore High Court had rejected the bail petitions filed by the former cricketer-turned-politician in connection with the eight cases related to the May 9, 2023, violence, including the Jinnah House/Lahore Corps Commander House attack and arson incidents. Violent protests erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case by the military force Rangers in May 2023.

Police arrested over 10,000 supporters of Khan. Recently, a few hundred of them were convicted in the May 9 violence for jail terms of five to 10 years.