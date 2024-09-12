Imran Khan urges party members to prepare for nationwide street movement

Islamabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former premier Imran Khan on Thursday urged his party members to prepare for a nationwide street movement, saying that the fight is necessary to safeguard the country’s freedom.

Khan was speaking to journalists at the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi on the occasion of the hearing of a case against him, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

"Our movement is a jihad for democracy. I call on the entire nation to take to the streets to save our freedom," he was quoted as saying by the paper.

Khan accused Special Judge Humayun Dilawar of being behind his and his wife Bushra Bibi’s imprisonment. "Humayun Dilawar was gifted land worth billions in return for his decisions against us,” he said, adding that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Anti-Corruption department holds all the evidence against the judge and his family.

Dilawar had sentenced Khan to three years imprisonment on August 5, 2023.

Khan also criticised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, alleging that the minister was rewarded with key positions, including interior ministry and PCB chairmanship for his role in the government's crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI).

"Naqvi committed the worst atrocities against us, including the brutal killing of Zille Shah (a PTI worker) by the police. His body was dumped on the road, and an FIR was filed against me," Khan said.

Khan further condemned Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, accusing him of protecting those responsible for PTI’s oppression. "Justice Isa stripped us of our electoral symbol and refused to hear our petitions on human rights violations." The former prime minister expressed concerns over electoral fraud, saying, "The former Rawalpindi commissioner held the chief justice and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accountable for the rigging, yet Chief Justice Isa would be given an extension." Drawing a parallel to historical events, Khan likened the current political situation to that of the former military ruler General Yahya Khan's era, accusing the powers that be of prioritising personal interests over the nation.

"Nawaz Sharif has been kept in check with a scare, otherwise he would have fled long ago. The entire nation must rise for a street movement to preserve our freedom," Khan urged, adding that the rule of law is essential for attracting investment to Pakistan.

He concluded by announcing that PTI’s street protest plan would be revealed soon while also highlighting ongoing injustices against his party workers.

"They have entered the assemblies and arrested parliamentarians. This has never happened before, and my wife’s imprisonment is also illegal," he said, alluding to the arrest of PTI lawmakers on Tuesday.

Khan has been in jail since August 5 last year and routinely chats with the media on the occasion of his appearances in the courts in the Adiala Jail. PTI SH ZH ZH