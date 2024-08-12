Imran Khan warns to launch street protests if govt refuses to implement verdict on reserved seats

Islamabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday warned to launch street protests if the government refused to implement the verdict on the reserved seats or extended the tenure of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

"If the government does not accept the decision of specific seats and tries to give an extension to Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, then we will protest," Khan said during an informal chat with the journalists in the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Khan also said that he never called the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to conduct a movement on the streets. "I understood that the country's economy is bad, we should not protest," he said.

He warned that the government wanted to amend the Constitution so that it could extend the chief justice's term by disregarding the Supreme Court decisions and threatened that it would result in widespread protests.

Comparing Pakistan's situation to that of Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina, Khan said that the current political climate was not good. "Our conditions are worse than Bangladesh's," Khan claimed.

He also said that Bangladesh's ousted premier had appointed her army chief, chief justice and police chiefs while sidelining opposition parties. He drew parallels between these events and Pakistan, saying "These events have occurred and are occurring in Pakistan as well." Khan condemned the alleged electoral fraud, stating that the government feared that it would be exposed and trying to appoint its judges in tribunals to avoid the scrutiny that would come with reopening constituencies.

He warned that the nation is on edge, with the potential for widespread unrest if these issues are not addressed.

He also criticised the government for its handling of last year's May 9 incidents and for unleashing a crackdown on the PTI workers and leaders under false pretence.

"The same people who stole footage of May 9 were responsible for the events of that day," Khan said.