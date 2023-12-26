Imran Khan's aide Qureshi arrested in Adiala Jail for 15 days

Islamabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's former foreign minister and a close aide of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, was on Tuesday arrested at the Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi for 15 days in another case, a day after the Supreme Court granted bail to him in the cipher case.

Advertisment

Qureshi, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was arrested for 15 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, a colonial era law that allows a government to arrest anyone if there was threat of public disorder.

The 67-year-old two-time former foreign minister was incarcerated in the jail along with Khan in the cipher case but the apex court granted them bail in the case last week.

Khan could not be released as he was in custody in other cases but it was expected that Qureshi may be released. However, before he could get release order from the court, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema issued an order for his 15-day detention under the MPO.

Advertisment

The DC in his order stated that the Rawalpindi city police officer (CPO) had intimated him that Qureshi was a member of a political party which was involved in anti-state activities and caused damage to public and private property.

It added that the letter said it was “probable that after his release from jail, he will again continue his above activities which may lead to law and order situation, harmful to life and property of the general public” and recommended his arrest.

The letter added the Rawalpindi District Intelligence Committee had also endorsed the police department’s stance and agreed to Qureshi’s detention.

Advertisment

Cheema said he was satisfied that Qureshi’s “detention is necessary and expedient in public interest” to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the public safety or the maintenance of public order.

Qureshi has the right to appeal to the Punjab government against the order. His lawyer Taimur Malik said his team would avail all available legal remedies. His daughter, Meher Bano Qureshi, said the family would continue the process for her father’s release.

Separately, Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the cipher case hearing against Khan and Qureshi. Later, he adjourned the case till Wednesday.

The cipher case pertains to a piece of paper, purported to be a diplomatic cable -- the cipher -- that Khan had waved at a public rally on March 27, 2022, and naming the US claimed that it was ‘evidence’ of an “international conspiracy” to topple his government.

Qureshi, 67, was serving as a foreign minister at the time when he was indicted in the case on October 23. PTI SH/NPK AKJ ZH ZH