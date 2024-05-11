Imran Khan's party calls for end to political interference by Pak security agencies

Lahore, May 10 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Friday asked the security agencies to put an end on the "absurd tradition" of interfering in politics and focus on security of the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee held a huddle and strongly rejected what it called the "false, toxic, misleading and baseless propaganda" against the party under the guise of the May 9 false flag operation and asked the security agencies to put an end on the absurd tradition of interfering in politics and focus on security of the country.

The meeting also vehemently rejected the recent press conference of DG ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan military, which was "unconstitutional, illegal, excess of authority, pack of lies and a combination of contradictions" that would have very negative impacts on the reputation, credibility and constitutional role of the armed forces.

The PTI unanimously rebuffed the DG ISPR's demand for an "apology" from Imran Khan by calling the political party representing millions of Pakistanis as "anarchic group".

The PTI noted that Imran Khan has consistently condemned the May 9 false flag operation and demanded a high-level judicial investigation to determine the perpetrators and plotters of the violent incidents including arson and brutal killing of civilians.

The PTI Core Committee also strongly condemned the administrative efforts to crush the nationwide peaceful protest against the May 9 false flag operation and the use of state oppression and fascism to usurp the people basic political rights of peaceful protests.

It also denounced the violation of the sanctity of the four walls, the illegal siege of the houses of PTI’s leaders and workers and violence against peaceful protesters.

The committee reiterated its demand for conducting an independent, impartial and high-level judicial inquiry into the May 9 false flag operation.

Last year on May 9 last year Khan's supporters had attacked the government and military installations in reaction to the arrest of PTI supreme leader. Over 10,000 PTI leaders and workers were arrested in the wake of the attack.

The PTI core committee also demanded to immediately halt the ongoing series of revenge against politics and politicians, besides abandoning the attempts to crush and dismantle the country's most formidable political force under the guise of the May 9 false flag operation.

The forum reiterated its demand of a high-level judicial inquiry into the mega theft of public mandate after the general elections of February 8 and the statement of former caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the participants strongly condemned the interference of the electoral watchdog in the process of nominations of judges for election tribunals by the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court in Punjab.

They stated that ECP’s interference in the electoral process, which failed to fulfil its constitutional duty of conducting free, impartial and transparent elections, was criminal and totally unacceptable. PTI MZ SCY SCY