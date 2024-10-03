Imran Khan’s party claims over 700 supporters arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province ahead of Islamabad protests

Lahore, Oct 3 (PTI) Over 700 supporters of the jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan were arrested from different parts of Punjab province on Thursday, a day before a major showdown in Islamabad by his party for the independence of the judiciary, release of the party founder and against rising inflation.

“Do or die — October 4th is the battle cry! No more waiting, no more silence. This is the final stand at D Chowk (Islamabad), where the brave gather and the weak fall behind.

We are unstoppable, unbreakable, and ready to fight for the soul of this nation. Either we win or we perish trying,” Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said soon after the arrests started.

It said the Punjab police arrested over 700 its workers and leaders in different districts including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Mianwali and Jhangh following its announcement to hold protests on Friday demanding independence of the judiciary, release of party founder Imran Khan and against rising inflation.

Punjab’s provincial government had adopted similar measures to prevent PTI’s Jalsa – the power show – at Lahore last month.

Khan, 71, has been in jail since his arrest on August 5, 2023. Facing dozens of cases, he has been convicted in a few of them.

His party has been staging protests demanding his release and claiming that the government should adhere to the constitution and the independence of the judiciary.

PTI's central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said the government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had sealed the Red Zone in Islamabad and was taking similar measures in other cities to stop PTI workers from holding protests and public meetings.

“PTI’s call for protests has panicked the government which is why it is sealing the cities,” he said.

The Punjab police have deployed heavy contingents of police and put in place containers at the entry and exit points of all cities to stop the protesters’ movement, he said. “The selected districts were turned into no-go areas for the residents of Punjab and those inside the cities were not allowed to go out.” Punjab’s provincial government on Thursday also imposed Section 144 in Lahore banning all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, rallies and protests.

On Wednesday, despite the restrictions, party workers including women, took to the streets, managed to cross hurdles and survived tear-gas shelling to stage rallies in different cities, the PTI said.

Chief minister Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Khan’s arch rival Nawaz Sharif, said political activity is allowed in the province but not terrorism by the PTI. “We will deal with such elements with iron hands,” she said.

Khan's party held three major political events, including a rally each in Islamabad and Lahore, and a protest in Rawalpindi. The party had called for protests in Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad on Wednesday, which would be followed by a power show at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Friday.