Imran Khan's party claims police arrested members ahead of Saturday's planned power show in Lahore

Lahore, Sep 19 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Thursday claimed that Punjab Police have launched a crackdown on the outfit, arresting dozens of its workers ahead of its planned power show in Lahore on Saturday.

"Police have detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Ali Imtiaz Warraich, senior leader Afzal Phat and dozens of other party workers ahead of its power show at the ground of Minar-i-Pakistan, Lahore on Saturday (Sept 21)," PTI leader Ali Ijaz Butter said.

He said despite "fascist tactics" by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, the PTI would hold a historic rally in Lahore.

PTI founder Khan has asked the masses to come out of their homes and participate in the Sept 21 rally.

"It is a great opportunity for the people of Punjab, especially Lahore, to support Imran Khan like they came out in droves on Feb 8 and voted for the candidates chosen by him," PTI leader Sanam Javed said, adding that it is high time that people should raise their voice for taking back their stolen mandate and the future of the younger generations.

Meanwhile, the PTI filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) requesting it to order the Maryam Nawaz government not to harass and arrest its leaders and workers ahead of the Saturday rally.

The petitioner argues that holding a rally is a constitutional and legal right of any political party, and the PTI should not be deprived of this right. It urged the court to issue an order to stop the arrest of PTI members.

A PML-N worker, on the other hand, has also filed a petition in the LHC, requesting it not to allow the PTI to hold a public rally in Punjab because its leadership had made hate speeches in its previous rally held in Islamabad.

When contacted, a Punjab police spokesperson offered no comment on the alleged crackdown on PTI workers in Punjab and Lahore.