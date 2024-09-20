Imran Khan's party declares to hold rally as Pakistan administration pulls all stops to prevent it

Lahore, Sep 20 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party said it is determined to hold the much-hyped Lahore power show on Saturday even as the PML-N government, while refusing permission for the rally, intensified crackdown against its leaders and workers in the Punjab province.

On an action-packed Friday, police have taken over the rally venue, the Minar-e-Pakistan here, and also arrested 50 members from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from different parts of the province as the PTI supremo threatened the government with a 'jail bharo' (court arrest).

The party said the rally – Lahore Jalsa as it is being called - is being held to put pressure on the government to 'free Imran Khan from jail,' 'uphold Constitution' and against 'unprecedented inflation.' Hearing a petition filed by PTI that the government is not allowing it to hold a peaceful rally at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan here, and that the police are arresting/harassing its workers, the Lahore High Court on Friday directed Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza to decide by 5 pm on the party's application.

However, the DC did not decide the matter till the stipulated time.

Lahore is capital of the Punjab province, where the government is helmed by Maryam Nawaz of Khan's arch rival party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Punjab's Information Minister Azma Bokhari said in a statement that the PTI track record is not good as it promoted violence and hate in the past rallies.

"Besides, the intelligence agencies have intercepted some calls of the PTI leaders who were heard planning to create law and order situation in Punjab," she said and added no permission will be given to the PTI and it is up to Khan's party to hold the rally by force if it can.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police has taken over the Minar-e-Pakistan venue and evacuated all members of public who visit the place every day in thousands.

The police have also sealed off all entry points of Lahore in case the PTI presses ahead with its schedule on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and party leader Ali Amin Gandapur has already announced reaching Lahore on Saturday along with the party supporters and workers.

When asked whether Punjab government will stop Gandapur and others coming from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Bokhari said: "If they dare to come to Lahore tomorrow, they will see what reception we have for them." On Friday in a crackdown, police detained some 50 PTI members from different parts of the province, the party said.

The PTI has already launched its mass contact campaign to muster support for the it's rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground.

PTI senior leader Salman Akram Raja said, “Come what may, the party will hold the Lahore rally.” He said the government of Maryam Nawaz is using fascists tactics to stop the rally but she will fail.

PTI supremo Khan has also threatened the government with a jail bharo tehreek (court arrest drive) if his party is not allowed to hold its rally in Lahore on Saturday.

Khan, who has been in prison for the last 14 months, said: "September 21 Lahore rally is a 'do and die' issue for PTI. The Constitution guarantees the right of assembly and if this right was denied, PTI supporters will flood the jails," Khan told reporters in jail during a hearing on Thursday.

Imran Khan has also asked the masses to come out of their homes and participate in September 21 rally.

“I urge my nation to come out for the Lahore jalsa on Saturday with unwavering resolve and commitment. Resistance against this illegitimate government is a responsibility that every conscientious citizen must undertake. This is a battle for the survival of our future generations!” Khan posted on his X account late on Thursday.

On Friday, the party flooded the social media with multiple messages, including some with video messages of its leaders and urged people to come forward and take part in the Lahore Jalsa as it is being advertised.

"This country is ours, it was built by our ancestors by making sacrifices, now it is our responsibility to fight for its survival!" read one such message on the PTI's official X handle which used the hashtag #LahoreJalsa along with a video.