Imran Khan’s party declines government invitation to attend briefing on India-Pak tensions

Peshawar: Jailed former premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday declined the government’s invitation to attend a briefing on Pakistan-India tensions, citing political grievances and demanding broader political consultation.

In a statement, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram announced the party’s decision to boycott the briefing, saying that while PTI firmly condemns all forms of terrorism and recognises the significance of national unity, it cannot participate under the current political circumstances.

“Imran Khan, the founding chairman of PTI, is being unjustly imprisoned. Despite this, he has consistently condemned terrorism in his messages from jail and has called for national unity. His position reflects the vision of a true national leader,” Akram said.

The PTI said that it remained committed to the defence of the country and would be “on the frontlines” if the need arises.

However, the party urged the government to immediately convene an All-Parties Conference (APC) to foster collective decision-making during this critical time.

“This is not the time for political point-scoring. The government must take all political forces into confidence,” Akram added.

Political pundits believe that government’s briefing was expected to inform major political parties about the prevailing security situation following recent escalations with India.

The PTI’s refusal marks a significant political rift at a time when national unity is being emphasised across the board, said a political analyst, who did not wish to be named.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.