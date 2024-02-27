Imran Khan's party dubs Maryam Nawaz as 'fake chief minister' of Punjab

Lahore, Feb 27 (PTI) Pakistan's former jailed prime minister Imran Khan's party on Tuesday dubbed Maryam Nawaz as the "fake chief minister" of Punjab province as she has been selected by the "mandate thieves" after the February 8 elections.

Maryam, the 50-year-old senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party and daughter of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday made history by becoming the first-ever woman chief minister of Pakistan's most populous Punjab province, a development described by her party as a "giant leap" for the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan in a statement said the "Calibri Queen" (Maryam) suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the people in the general elections but ironically, she was imposed on the people of Punjab after she was fraudulently selected through the votes of the fake representatives of the fake House.

PTI has been claiming that Maryam had lost her seat with a margin of over 800 votes in the February 8 polls besides the party's over 100 Punjab Assembly seats that had been stolen.

Hasan said the family of "certified thieves", who looted the national kitty for decades mercilessly, would now be remembered as "mandate thieves" after stealing the people's vote.

He pointed out that the nation was well aware of the expertise of 'Calibri Queen', who was known for "deception, trickery, fake degree, fake trust deeds and fake Qatari letter".

"Maryam became the Chief Minister with the help of fake form 47 (result). The fake chief minister, who was well versed in lies, deceit and forgery, started the journey to fool the masses after taking the oath by sudden visits like her uncle Shahbaz Speed," Hasan said.

Hasan said it was ridiculous that Maryam was talking about meritocracy who became the Chief Minister of Punjab even after losing her seat with a margin of 894 votes.

Hasan said the people of Punjab would hold the "mandate thieves" family accountable, who considered Pakistan as their fiefdom, and they would not rest until they retook their mandate.