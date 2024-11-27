Imran Khan's party formally calls off its protest in Islamabad; at least four dead in overnight crackdown

Islamabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Wednesday formally called off its protest here blaming the midnight crackdown by the authorities that left at least four dead and over 50 injured even as the PTI earlier claimed “hundreds” were killed in the violent clashes with security personnel.

Amid concerns about the whereabouts of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur – who were leading the march to Islamabad – the party said they were at Mansehra town, near Abbotabad, of the northwestern province.

Authorities began reopening roads and cleaning all major thoroughfares vandalised during the three-day protest by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The midnight crackdown forced Khan's supporters to evacuate the D-Chowk and its adjacent main business district of the capital ending their protest, which his party described as a “massacre” under the “fascist military regime” even as police sources said about 450 protestors were arrested in the crackdown.

“In view of the government’s brutality and the government’s plan to turn the capital into a slaughterhouse for unarmed citizens, (we) announce the suspension of the peaceful protest for the time being,” Khan's PTI said in a press release shared on its official X account.

Future plans would be announced “in light of directions” from Khan after the party’s political and core committees presented their “analyses of the state brutality” to him.

The party statement also condemned the alleged “killing” and “terror and brutality against peaceful protesters in the name of an operation”.

The PTI urged the chief justice to take suo motu notice of the alleged “brutal murder of martyred (party) workers” and order legal action against the prime minister, interior minister and police chiefs of Islamabad and Punjab for “attempt to murder.” Earlier on Tuesday evening, PTI supporters battled law enforcing agencies and succeeded in reaching the D-Chowk for a sit-in as part of their protest march that started on Sunday. The supporters' clash with police killed at least six security personnel and injured dozens since Monday midnight.

Bushra Bibi and Gandapur had announced that the protesters would not go away until Khan, who had given the 'final call' for protest, was released from jail even as security personnel continued their efforts to move them from the D-Chowk, which is located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the PM Office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, police and Rangers launched an operation to clear the Blue Area business area, forcing the protesters to move away along with Bibi and Gandapur.

Senior PTI leader Taimur Saleem Khan told the media that Bibi and Gandapur were accompanied by the party's National Assembly opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan and that they were staying at the residence of the province's Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati's residence in the Mansehra town of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The 72-year-old former premier, who has been in jail since August last year, issued a 'final call' on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

The midnight clashes with the security personnel left at least four dead.

Two bodies and 26 injured individuals - with gunshot wounds - were received at the Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad, officials said while, separately, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the largest hospital in the capital, told Geo News that they received two dead bodies and 28 injured after the protest.

Earlier, PTI, in a reaction to the midnight crackdown, blamed the government for using violence and killing hundreds of its workers.

“A massacre has unfolded in Pakistan at the hands of security forces under the brutal, fascist military regime led by the Shehbaz-Zardari-Asim alliance. The nation is drowning in blood,” it said in a post on X referring to the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Gen Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The party said that the armed security forces launched a violent assault on PTI protesters, firing live rounds with the intent to kill as many people as possible.

“With hundreds dead and countless injured, the interior minister’s threat to kill and then the declaration of ‘victory’ over slaughtered innocents is enough evidence of the regime’s inhumanity,” it said in the post.

Through Tuesday and Wednesday, the party shared videos and photos from the violent crackdown on its social media accounts.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at D-Chowk after the midnight crackdown, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Gandapur and Bushra Bibi had fled away, a claim echoed by Information Minister Atta Tarar, who also mocked Khan's ‘final call’ for the protest and said: “Sadly I must say, this was not a final call but a missed call.” “You will not believe how they’ve run away from here. They’ve abandoned their cars, sandals and some even their clothes here,” he claimed.

He alleged that documents were also found detailing a plan to enter the Red Zone to attack parliament and government property, and target state officials.

Meanwhile, life was turning to normal in Islamabad and neighbouring Rawalpindi as Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon directed all assistant commissioners to ensure the immediate reopening of all closed routes across the city.

In addition, the deputy commissioner also instructed that cleaning arrangements be made across all major thoroughfares.

According to motorway authorities, all motorways across the country have been reopened for traffic after four days of closure.

The aviation authorities said the PTI protest caused significant disruption in the flight operation as the main Srinagar Highway to the airport was blocked, with eight flights cancelled and 17 delayed due to protest.

Separately, Pakistan stock exchange made a surprise recovery at the end of the protest, and gained more than 3,000 points after crashing by 3,600 points on Tuesday. PTI SH NPK NPK